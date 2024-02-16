Awg Tengah: S’wak submitted one name to Putrajaya for Dewan Negara president post

KUCHING (Feb 16): The Sarawak government has submitted one name to Putrajaya to be tipped for the Dewan Negara president post, revealed Deputy Premier Datuk Amar Awang Tengah Ali Hasan.

“We submitted one name only, that’s all. Now we wait,” he said when met by reporters after attending the handing over of compensation cheques to landowners at Yayasan Sarawak Auditorium here today.

He however, kept a tight lip when asked whether the former Bukit Mas MP Datuk Mutang Tagal was the name submitted.

“We wait until the swearing in ceremony later. We just wait, because we already submitted the name. So just wait. We will know soon,” he added.

The Dewan Negara president post was left vacant last month following the appointment of Tun Wan Junaidi Tuanku Jaafar as the eight Sarawak Head of State on Jan 26, replacing Tun Abdul Taib Mahmud.

It is understood that the announcement on the appointment of the new Dewan Negara president is expected to be made on Feb 19.

Speculation has been rife that Mutang is among the names nominated to fill the vacancy besides former Foreign Minister Tan Sri Anifah Aman from Sabah.

It is also understood that Mutang is the top pick for the next president of the Upper House.

Mutang was Bukit Mas MP (now renamed Lawas) from 1982 to 1990, having served the constituency for two terms. He holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Law from Universiti Malaya.