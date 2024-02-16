Beer and cigarettes worth RM839,000 seized in Papar

KOTA KINABALU (Feb 16): The Marine Operation Force (MOF) on Thursday crippled an attempt to smuggle undeclared beer and cigarettes worth nearly a million ringgit in Papar.

MOF Sabah Region Four Commander, Assistant Commissioner Ahmad Ariffin said the beer and cigarettes were found hidden inside a lorry container at Kampung Mikik in Papar around 7pm on Feb 15.

Ahmad said the Ops Landai Gelora was carried out following a tip-off of a smuggling activity in the area.

He said MOF teams, with assistance from the Crime Investigation Department (CID) police, raided an abandoned lorry container and found 505 cartons of beer and 101 boxes of cigarettes.

The confiscated items were valued at RM839,000, he said on Friday.

Ahmad said no arrest was made and the items were taken to the MOF headquarters for investigation under the Customs Act 1967.

Ahmad urged the public to continue to channel information to enforcement agencies of any suspicious activity near their area.