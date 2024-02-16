Friday, February 16
Bintulu Bomba’s quick action save premises from being burned down

By Jane Moh on Sarawak
A firefighter putting out the fire in the premises.

BINTULU (Feb 16): The Fire and Rescue Department’s (Bomba) quick action saved a premises in RPR BDA Sebiew here from being completely destroyed by fire.

In an incident around 10.53am today, a spokesperson from Bintulu Bomba station said their team rushed to the location immediately upon receiving an emergency call.

“Upon arriving at the scene, the Bomba team found a fire involving a heap of boxes inside the premises.

“They successfully brought the fire under control by 11.10am,” he said, adding that it was fortunate the fire did not spread and destroyed the entire premises.

The team wrapped up the operation and returned to the station at 11.16am after determining that the situation is safe.

