Bumburing returns to Upko

KOTA KINABALU (Feb 16): One of United Kinabalu Progressive Organisation’s (Upko) founders, Datuk Seri Wilfred Bumburing, has returned to the party after a long hiatus.

Bumburing, with around 100 former Upko members from Keningau, Tambunan, Tamparuli, Kiulu, Kota Belud and Kuala Penyu, announced their re-entry at a Pisompuruan ceremony with Upko leadership and members in Tuaran here on Friday.

The former Upko deputy president said he made the decision after seeing Upko’s struggle to defend the rights and interests of the people of Sabah and the efforts made by Upko president Datuk Ewon Benedick since taking over the leadership of the party.

He said he also sees that the party is serious and committed in bringing in younger leaders, adding that Ewon had called on him to actively contribute to discussions regarding Sabah’s 40 percent demand as per the Federal Constitution.

“In the pursuit of unity, I think we can all agree that we have to put aside our differences and pride, especially since the country’s political landscape is everchanging.

“We are glad to return to Upko and we hope that it can become stronger and more solid in the future, and we all pledge to assist the Upko leadership at any time,” he said.

Meanwhile, Ewon welcomed Bumburing’s return to Upko’s fold, saying that Friday was a very special day for the party.

“When I was a Form Four student, I met Bumburing for the first time during the launch of Upko Ranau at the Ranau Community Hall. I was there with my mother to listen and understand about the party. Several years later, I joined Upko.

“And today, Bumburing has rejoined Upko’s fight, and I am very proud of this occasion. It is a blessed day. I reiterate an open invitation to the party’s former leaders and members to return to the party and join me in carrying on the torch of its struggle,” he said.

Also present were Tuaran Member of Parliament Datuk Seri Wilfred Madius Tangau, Upko Advisory Council president Tan Sri Bernard Dompok, Upko secretary general Datuk Nelson Angang, Advisory Council chairman Tan Sri Wences Angang and Upko Advisory Council member Datuk Christine Vanhouten.