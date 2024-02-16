Chong urges local authorities, S’wak govt to step up efforts to mitigate flash floods in Kuching

KUCHING (Feb 16): The local authorities and the Sarawak government are urged to step up their efforts to mitigate flash flood issues in and around the city, said Chong Chieng Jen.

The Sarawak Democratic Action Party (DAP) chairman said the spate of heavy rain last night and early this morning had exposed the inadequacy of the drainage system in the city.

“It was not an extraordinarily long and heavy rainfall in the wee hours of this morning and yet many commuters were strained on the roads in Kuching due to the flash floods at various places.

“Many houses also had water levels rising up to their car porches. Some unfortunate residents even found the water level rising up into their houses,” he said in a statement.

Chong, who is Padungan assemblyman and Stampin MP, said some of the badly affected areas are at Mile 8-9 Penrissen Road, Mile 7, Haji Baki area, Semaba, Kampong Bumbok, Matang, Green Road, Jalan Mendu, Jalan Sekama, Hua Joo Park, Jalan Tun Haji Openg (Sarawak General Hospital), Jalan Jamboree Stakan, Kampong Sinar Budi, Desa Wira and Rantau Panjang.

Had the heavy rainfall continued for another two to three hours, it would be a disaster, he added.

“The three councils, namely Kuching North City Commission, Kuching South City Council and Padawan Municipal Council, and the state government should step up their efforts to resolve or at least mitigate these regular flash flood problems,” he said.

“Measures like regular clearing of clogged drains is the easiest and least costly way of mitigating the flash flood problem, yet it was not carried out regularly,” he said.

Chong said other measures like constructing more water discharge outlets or enlarging the present water discharge outlets may be more costly but not impossible and would not be not too difficult given the resources of the state government both in manpower and financial capability.

“The irony of the matter is that the state government constantly boasted of more than RM10 billion in annual revenue, yet, the people in Kuching are constantly subject to such flash flood problems whenever there are heavy rains.

“What is the rationale of having tens of billions sitting in the bank while the people continue to suffer due to the lack of and inadequacy in a proper drainage system in the capital of Sarawak?

“In gist, the GPS Government should get its priority right by putting in more effort and finance into improving the drainage system in Kuching city,” he said.