SIBU (Feb 16): The water level in Batang Oya in Tamin has breached the warning level at 7.61m as of 2pm, according to the Department of Irrigation and Drainage’s (DID) Online Hydrological Information System (iHydro).

At Sungai Salim B here, the water level has also breached the warning level at 3.08m as of 1.44pm.

On that note, the department advised communities around the vicinity to be cautious.