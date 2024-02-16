Friday, February 16
EU seeks collab with Sarawak in education, investment, green economy

By Galileo Petingi on Sarawak
Abang Johari (center) with the European Union (EU) delegates in a photo call. – Photo from the Premier’s Office

KUCHING (Feb 16): The European Union (EU) is seeking collaboration with Sarawak in terms of education, investment and growth in green economy.

This was disclosed by leader of the EU delegation Michalis Rokas after a courtesy call on Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg at Wisma Bapa Malaysia here today.

“Aside from that, we are also seeking for collaboration in terms of the digitalisation of sustainable infrastructure modernisation towards a shared goal,” Rokas added.

According to the Sarawak Information Department, the call by the EU was made to strengthen the relationship with Malaysia and Sarawak

At the same time, Abang Johari had also received a courtesy call by Ambank Group chairman Tan Sri Mohamad Nor Yusuf.

Also present was Sarawak State Secretary Datuk Amar Mohamad Abu Bakar Marzuki.

