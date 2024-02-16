Ewon to assist Fadillah on Sabah affairs

KOTA KINABALU (Feb 16): Datuk Ewon Benedick has been appointed as minister to assist Deputy Prime Minister II Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof on Sabah affairs, while Datuk Aaron Ago Dagang as minister to assist on Sarawak affairs.

Ewon said this was decided at a Cabinet meeting following the recent Cabinet reshuffle, and he had received his appointment letter from Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim last week.

He explained that his new post pertains to the Malaysia Agreement 1963 (MA63) in the context of Sabah, including answering related questions in the Dewan Rakyat and Dewan Negara.

“I accept this new responsibility with high commitment to see how we can implement the demands stipulated in MA63 which are long overdue with the help of the Sabah government, leaders, people and political parties.

“I will be holding engagement sessions not only with the Sabah government but other stakeholders including political parties, professional bodies, and other associations who wish to see the MA63 fulfilled by the current government.

“Even though many matters have been resolved, I know that there are still many more challenges to be faced, and this requires holding such engagement sessions with the stakeholders, which I am looking forward to,” the United Progressive Kinabalu Organisation (Upko) president said during a Pisompuruan ceremony with fellow Upko leadership and members near Tuaran here on Friday.

Ewon, who is also the Minister of Entrepreneur Development and Cooperatives and Penampang Member of Parliament (MP), said he will not be alone in his new task as the minister to assist on Sabah affairs as he will discuss and consult with his party considering its stance on championing the rights of the people of Sabah as enshrined in the MA63.