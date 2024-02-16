Fama Fest@Sarawak to be held in Miri again next month

KUCHING (Feb 16): The Federal Agricultural Marketing Authority (Fama) is once again directing its efforts towards encouraging not just locals but also Bruneians to purchase Sarawak agricultural products by holding Fama Fest@Sarawak in Miri again next month.

According to Fama Sarawak director Ramli Mat Sani, one of the reasons why they decided to organise the fest in Miri this year is because they recognise the spending power that Bruneians have and their love for agricultural products from Malaysia, after holding the previous fest also in Miri.

“From our past experiences we know that when they come to buy local Malaysian agricultural products during our fest, they tend to buy in huge quantities. They also prefer to travel all the way from their country to buy those products in Miri, instead of buying them in their own country.

“Hence, our fest which is scheduled to be held from March 1 to 4 at the Bintang Megamall in Miri provides an excellent opportunity for them to do so,” he told reporters at the Fama Sarawak Headquarters here yesterday.

Besides Bruneians, they also hoped to see visitors from neighbouring Sabah at the fest.

He informed that the objective of the Fama Fest@Sarawak is to promote the agro-based industry as a profitable business sector among entrepreneurs and the younger generation.

“In addition, the fest will highlight agro-based industry products and services to attract the interest of agricultural entrepreneurs to diversify their economic activities and earn additional income.

“The fest next month is the third edition of our Fama Fest@Sarawak after being held for the first time in 2019 and in 2023,” he said.

He also said Fama Fest@Sarawak this time will bring together a total of 34 marketing entrepreneurs from Sarawak and Peninsular Malaysia, who are in Fama’s category 3 to 5 (able to record a sales value of RM100,000 to RM15 million) and ready to meet the needs and wants of the domestic and foreign markets.

“We expect about 25,000 visitors from Miri, Miri’s surrounding areas and also Brunei at the Fama Fest@Sarawak this time.

“In addition to being able to promote entrepreneurs and their food products to visitors, Fama is also targeting sales of 15 metric tons of fresh fruits and vegetables throughout the duration of this event.

“Fama also targets sales of about RM500,000 during the four days of the fest,” said Ramli.

Also present during the press conference were Fama Sarawak deputy director for development Adeyong Tomick and deputy director for operations Greyston Peli.