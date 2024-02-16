Fama S’wak director: Medan Niaga Satok fort set to become tourist attraction

KUCHING (Feb 16): The Medan Niaga Satok fort upgrading project, when completed, is poised to become a magnet for tourists, drawing visitors from across Peninsular Malaysia, said Federal Agricultural Marketing Authority (Fama) Sarawak director Ramli Mat Sani.

He said under the guidance of Fama and following approval of the design by Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg, the project is set to transform the fort, locally known as ‘benteng’, and its area, attracting both local and out-of-state tourists.

“After a thorough tender process, the project has been awarded to the winning contractor. The anticipated timeline for completion is 72 weeks, representing a significant milestone in Sarawak’s tourism infrastructure development,” he pointed out during a press conference to announce the 2024 Fama Fest@Sarawak at the Fama Sarawak Headquarters here.

He also revealed that funding for the project, totalling approximately RM7 million, has been approved by the state government, with a portion allocated for the construction of a multi-storey car park adjacent to the fort, enhancing visitor accessibility.

“We anticipate that the completion of this fort will not only attract more visitors from Kuching and across Sarawak but also entice tourists from other states in Peninsular Malaysia,” he said.

Meanwhile, when announcing the Medan Niaga Satok Ramadan Bazaar 2024, managed by Fama, he highlighted the meticulous attention to detail, including uniformity in presentation and stringent cleanliness standards.

“With 72 lots available for traders throughout the month of Ramadan, Fama’s bazaar stands out for its commitment to hygiene and food safety. We ensure that the food sold is not only delicious but also safe and nutritious,” he said.

Also present during the press conference were Fama Sarawak deputy director for development Adeyong Tomick and deputy director for operations Greyston Peli.