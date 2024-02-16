Family in Kpg Sinar Budi wade through 2m of flood water to get to safety

KUCHING (Feb 16): Faced with a dire situation, 42-year-old mother, Rahimah Sidi, had no other alternative but to wade through two meters of floodwaters with her four young children in tow.

Recalling her ordeal, Rahimah said the flood water around her house in Kampung Sinar Budi here started to rise rapidly between 10am and 11am accompanied by heavy rain this morning.

“As soon as the water started to rise up to my waist, I peered outside and saw the water level rising,” she said, adding that she immediately gathered all of her children aged between seven and 13-years-old to her side.

Rahimah also revealed that two of her boys, aged seven and 11, are diagnosed with intellectual disabilities.

“The younger one is autistic and his manner can change anytime. Fearing that he might leap out of the window, that is when I decided that we have to wade through the flood water to make it to safety,” she added.

Rahimah added that as soon as they stepped out of the house, the flood water had already reached up to her neck and all of them started to swim cautiously towards the main road from their house at Lorong 17A to safety.

After they reached the shallower part, they continued their journey on foot to Dewan R-Piang located some 300 metres away to seek refuge.

“We were the first to arrive here even before the relief centre was opened to save my children and I am glad that they are all ok,” she added.

Rahimah also said she is gratefull for all the assistance that she has received from the security, medical and welfare agencies involved at the flood relief centre.

She also said the family did not manage to save anything from the house.

“Despite the flood water receding, we still cannot go back home as there is no place to sleep, and the house would need a major clean-up,” she added.

She said her husband is currently at their house to look after their belongings.

“Our house is made out of wooden floors and it needs to be properly cleaned and disinfected as all of my children are sensitive to hygiene,” she said.

Visiting them at the flood relief centre this evening was Sarawak Deputy Premier Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas, who assured the families there that the state government is doing its best to ensure that all of the victims would be well taken care of.

“Here (flood relief centre) their meals are prepared and we would also be providing them with pillows and mattresses,” said Uggah.

He also said each infant at the centre will also be provided with baby milk formula of their own choosing.

“In other words, we try to give the best service. I would also like to thank the personnel here and the Ketua Kampung (village chief) for their effort to provide victims with the proper comfort,” he added.

Uggah said that as of 5pm today, two flood relief centres in Kuching have been activated – Kampung Sinar Budi Baru with 10 families (34 victims), and Dewan Stapok with 37 families (135 victims).

In Bau, a flood relief centre has been opened up at Dewan Kampung Segong, and as of 5pm is sheltering two families (six victims).

Uggah also thanked the families for their willingness to move to the relief centres which are vital for their own and their family’s safety.

He also touched on the barrage management which is monitored by the Sarawak State Disaster Management Committee at Wisma Bapa Malaysia.

“We are constantly monitoring the water level at the Sarawak river and would either open or close the barrage depending on the tide,” he added.

Also present during the visit was Deputy Premier Datuk Amar Dr Sim Kui Hian, Batu Kitang assemblyman Dato Lo Khere Chiang, Padawan Municipal Council chairman Tan Kai, SUPP women chief Kho Teck Wan, and Kampung Sinar Budi Baru village chief Wain Suleiman.