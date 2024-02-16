Five-months jail each for Indonesian duo dealing with gaming machines in Kuching

KUCHING (Feb 16): The Magistrates’ Court here today sentenced two Indonesian men to five months in jail each after they pleaded guilty to dealing with gaming machines earlier this month.

Tutut, 25, and Suriyadi, 34, each pleaded guilty before Magistrate Mason Jaro Lenya Barayan after a charge under Section 4B(a) of the Common Gaming Houses Act 1953 was read to them by a court interpreter.

The Section carries a fine of between RM10,000 and RM100,000 for each gambling machine seized, and jail of not more than five years, upon conviction.

Mason also ordered Tutut and Suriyadi to be referred to the Malaysian Immigration Department after having paid the fine, or served their sentence.

They committed the offence at a premises along Jalan Penrissen/Stephen Yong here at around 12.45am on Feb 4 this year.

Based on facts of the case, a team of police during Ops Dadu raided the premises and arrested Tutut and Suriyadi who were the storekeepers.

Police also found and seized items such as a television, eight top-up chips, 20 slot machines, RM7,590 cash and daily income statement paper.

An expert later confirmed that the slot machines offered a game called ‘Sun Wukong’, while the top-up chips were used to add credit points for a player.

It is informed that the ‘Sun Wukong’ game is in the form of betting and is considered gambling.