Flood relief centre opens at Kpg Sinar Budi Baru

KUCHING (Feb 16): A flood relief centre opened at Dewan R-Piang in Kampung Sinar Budi Baru at 11.15am today for villagers displaced by a flood in the area.

In a statement, the Civil Defence Force (APM) said as of 12 noon, five families consisting of eight men and four women have registered at the shelter.

A total of 25 houses in Kampung Sinar Budi Baru, Jalan Desa Wira were badly affected flooding following a continuous heavy downpour since the wee hours today.

Earlier at 9.30am, APM said at least 45 houses at Lorong 5i in Desa Wira had been inundated by flood waters.

At the time, APM said the water level was up to 1.2 metres deep in some areas.

When The Borneo Post visited Jalan Sinar Budi, the flood waters in certain areas of the village had reached waist level.

Villagers had moved their vehicles away from the flood level to the side of Lorong 5 Desa Wira.

APM members were at the scene to assess the situation and help villagers whose homes were flooded.

According to the villagers, the area is never spared if there is high tide accompanied by torrential rain.

Based on the Sarawak government almanac, the king tide was 5.4 metres at 9.34am today.

The villagers are also expecting the water level to rise further if the weather fails to improve later today.

In Bau, seven houses at Kampung Bumbok Tengah were affected by flooding.

APM said the main road to the village was inaccessible to vehicles as the water level had reached around 0.6 metres.

In Kampung Segong, a flood relief centre opened at the village’s hall at 11.30am after parts of the village were inundated.

Currently, only one family, consisting of two women, one girl, two boys, and a baby boy, has registered at the centre.