River at Taman Desa Wira breaches danger level

KUCHING (Feb 16): The water level of Sungai Sarawak at Taman Desa Wira, Batu Kawa has breached the danger level at 3.57 metres deep as of 11.30am today.

The Department of Irrigation and Drainage (DID) issued the warning on its Online Hydrological Information System (iHydro).

DID advised residents in the area to be extremely cautious and on the alert.

At 11.15am, the water level was at 3.54 metres.

Earlier at 9.30am, the Civil Defence Force (APM) said at least 45 houses at Lorong 5i in Desa Wira had been inundated by flood waters.

At the time, APM said the flood level was up to 1.2 metres deep in some areas.

APM also said the water level was rising slowly and the area was no longer accessible to vehicles as all the roads were flooded.

Affected residents were instructed to move to a nearby hall for temporary shelter.