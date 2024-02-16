Foreigner arrested after women robbed, attacked in KK

KOTA KINABALU (Feb 16): A foreigner was arrested by police after committing robbery and theft in the state capital on Thursday.

The undocumented 18-year-old suspect from Kampung Pondo, Pulau Gaya was nabbed along Jalan Pantai after he stole a woman’s handphone around 7.30pm on Feb 15.

Acting Kota Kinabalu police chief Superintendent Hajah Kalsom Idris said the suspect was earlier involved in a robbery case which caused injuries to his female victim.

“Around 1pm on Feb 15, a 35-year-old woman was attacked by her assailant while walking alone behind the HSBC building.

“According to the victim’s police report, an unidentified man grabbed her from behind before hitting her face and head.

“The attacker then pushed her to the ground before fleeing with her purse which contained RM50 and some personal documents,” she told a press conference on Friday.

Kalsın said around 7.30pm the same day, police who were on a routine crime prevention operation around the state capital, were alerted of a theft along Jalan Pantai.

“A 36-year-old woman cried for help after an unidentified man snatched her handphone.

“Public chased after the suspect before patrol police successfully nabbed the suspect at the scene.

“Based on the description given by the earlier victim and interrogation of the suspect, the latter admitted to have committed the robbery some six hours earlier.

“The suspect is being remanded and both cases are being investigated under Section 394 and Section 379 of the Penal Code for causing hurt in committing robbery and punishment for theft respectively,” said Kalsom.

Meanwhile, Kalsom said the swift arrest of the suspect was due to the Kota Kinabalu Police Contingent’s continuous crime prevention operation around the state capital.

She reminded the public to be careful while going about their daily activity and to have companions, especially when walking in secluded areas.