GRS welcomes planned massive swoop on squatter hotspots

KOTA KINABALU (Feb 16): The decision to carry out a massive operation to weed out illegal immigrants from squatter colonies throughout Sabah is most apt.

Commending the police for the decision, Gabungan Rakyat Sabah (GRS) Information Chief Datuk Joniston Bangkuai said the move would prevent the perennial problem from further getting out of hand.

He emphasised that the need to detect and deport foreigners, who are in Sabah illegally, has been a priority of the State government under the leadership of Chief Minister Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor.

“The Chief Minister as the State Security Chairman has always advocated the need for a continuous operation to rid Sabah of illegal immigrants,” he said.

Every effort must be taken to ensure those who have overstayed, those who contravene their work permits or those without any valid documents are found and sent back to their countries of origin, while punitive action is taken against locals who harbour them.

Noting that security forces and enforcement agencies, from both the state and federal governments will be tasked with the mammoth task, Joniston said the responsibility also lies with every citizen to ensure Sabah is rid of illegal immigrants.

“Community leaders or even ordinary villagers can play their role by helping the authorities locate settlements where the culprits are, where they are wrongfully employed or even where they are being harboured.

He said the Covid-19 pandemic excuse, which ended two years ago, can no longer be used for foreigners not to obtain valid travel documents and use squatter colonies as their haven.

Recently, Sabah Police Commissioner Datuk Jauteh Dikun revealed that 538 squatter colonies have been identified statewide and many of them are occupied by illegal immigrants.

Jauteh had said the police are working out an action plan with help from other government entities, with a focus on squatter colonies.

According to the Sabah Immigration Department, a total of 8,678 individuals were deported to their countries of origin last year.

Its state director, Datuk SH Sitti Saleha Habib Yusoff, had said in 2023, there were also 1,463 operations with 4,108 people arrested.

Sitti described squatter colonies as “hotspots” and noted such locations need integrated operations for it to be eradicated.