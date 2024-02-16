Hope Place Kuching spreads festive joy to Chinese underprivileged families

KUCHING (Feb 16): Hope Place Kuching has spread festive joy and cheers to several underprivileged Chinese families and individuals here, marking the ‘Year of the Dragon’.

According to a press release, the non-governmental organisation (NGO) is presently supporting about 40 families and individuals with mental illness.

“These mental conditions include learning disabilities like autism, slow learners, major depressive disorder (MDD), schizophrenia and anxiety disorder.

“Many of these individuals, who are over 19 years old, are unable to find work or make income for themselves. From public scepticism and being outcast to the seriousness of their condition, sadly, the end result is that they are unable to fend for themselves,” said Hope Place.

The NGO handed out hampers, Mandarin oranges and ‘angpows’ to many underprivileged families last week.

Among them were the Jong brothers, aged 60 and 67, who live together in a small house. They are both mentally challenged.

Another recipient was identified as Chiu, 59, whose father had passed away years ago. Chiu, who lives alone, is an out-patient of Sentosa Hospital here.

The NGO also visited Linda, 53, a single mother who lives with her 24-year-old son. Both Linda and her son have mental illness.

Additionally, Hope Place reached out to Madam Kok, 74, who is still taking care of her two mentally ill daughters, aged 44 and 51.

It also visited the Voon family, which is blessed with five children, three of whom have mental illnesses. These three brothers, aged 21, 24 and 29, are unable to secure a stable income.

Hope Place is working closely with two hospitals to take care of these mentally ill individuals.

The NGO is supporting 10 out-patients from Sentosa Hospital and five out-patients from Serian Hospital.

By working with social workers from these hospitals, Hope Place is able to better understand these individuals’ emotions, attitudes and actions, which enables them to be of even greater help to them.

To carry on its charitable efforts, Hope Place welcomes all donations and will issue receipts upon request.

Individuals can donate to Hope Place via transfers to its Maybank account 5112 8900 1160, or visit its Facebook page to scan the S Pay Global QR code.

For more information, call Hope Place on 082-505987.