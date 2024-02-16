Jalan Penrissen houses affected by flash flood

KUCHING (Feb 16): A total of 10 houses at a Mile 9 ½, Jalan Penrissen residential area were affected by a flash flood at 7.30am today.

The Civil Defence Force (APM) when contacted said no evacuation orders were given as the situation is still under control.

As of 8.30am, the flood waters had receded and the main road to the affected area was passable to vehicles.

In other areas, parts of Kampung Semerah Padi and Taman Murni in Petra Jaya, a section of Jalan Batu Kawa, the Kota Sentosa flyover, Jalan Haji Baki, and Mile 9 Jalan Penrissen were also affected by flash floods.

The Malaysian Meteorological Department has issued a warning that heavy rain is expected to persist in Kuching and Kapit until 12 noon today.