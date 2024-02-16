Jesselton condo to get OC

KOTA KINABALU (Feb 16): The Kota Kinabalu City Hall (DBKK) will process and issue the occupation certificate (OC) of One Jesselton Condominium in Kepayan after receiving the application from the consultant, said Mayor Dato’ Sri Dr Haji Sabin bin Samitah.

Sabin reiterated that the noble intention of DBKK in taking all the actions is to ensure that upon issuance of the OC, the functionality of the building is well taken care of. In other words, the completed building is fully functional and fit for human habitation.

“It is never our intention to withhold or delay the issuance of OC. Humbly, it is always our joy to see the smile of our customers” he said in a statement on Friday.

As for the height headroom of the two-storey carpark, he said the issue of bringing in new requirement or Uniformed Building Bylaws (2022) – UBBL 2022 should not be an issue at all.

“The gist of the issue is in the absence of a well-written height of the headroom, the solution shall be, such height of headroom shall be constructed as what is being practised or adopted during the time of construction. In reality, the Building Bylaws 1951 requires a height of nine feet (2.7 meters), while the UBBL 2022 just requires a minimum height of 2.3 metres. “All these while, DBKK is stressing the need of adhering to a minimum height to ensure the convenient and comfort of the buyers of the condominium.

“A mere reference to the UBBL 2022 is very much for the purposes of understanding the minimum height required and never to impose any new requirement. It is regretted that many parties are trying to portray that DBKK is adding a new requirement,” said the mayor.

As the buyers of the units in this condominium have no objection with regard to the height limitation of the carparks, he said DBKK has no objection to proceed with the issuance of OC for this development.

“Once we receive the OC application from the consultants we shall process it immediately.

“I would like to stress that the purpose of the OC is to ensure the building is functional. In this regard, in order to avoid any untoward incident, it is necessary for the developer/interim management to install appropriate signages indicating the height restriction to the carparks.”

“With this latest development, it is my hope that the consultant can submit all the relevant documents, so that DBKK can process soonest. Once OC is issued, buyers can move in and start their new year in their new home.

“It is hoped that the above explanation dispels all misunderstanding on the subject matter,” said Sabin.

It was reported earlier that DBKK has not issued OC to the condominium as the height of the car park failed to comply with requirement.