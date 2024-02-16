Julau police: Four nabbed for suspected gangsterism unhappy with RM5 angpow from MP

JULAU (Feb 16): The four men arrested on Feb 12 for suspected gangsterism in Pakan are believed to have been dissatisfied with the RM5 angpow given by Julau MP Datuk Larry Sng.

In a statement, Julau police chief DSP Andam Sulin said the four suspects aged between 32 and 53 were arrested by police from the Criminal Investigation Department around 6pm on Feb 12.

He said the arrests were made within 24 hours after Sng lodged a report on Feb 11.

“Based on the police report lodged by the complainant, the four men were not happy with the RM5 angpow given to them.

“Based on the investigation, it is said that one of the suspects added RM10 in the angpow and returned it to Sng to show his dissatisfaction.

“However, the investigation is still ongoing to find out the cause of the incident,” Andam said.

The case is being investigated under Section 506 of the Penal Code, which provides for up to two years in prison, or a fine, or both upon conviction.

Andam also said the police will not compromise with any act of gangsterism, especially in Julau and Pakan.

Yesterday, Sng claimed in a Facebook post that “untouchable” gangsters have turned Julau from a once peaceful rural town into something from the “Wild West”.

The MP claimed he came across gangsters looking to cause trouble when he visited the Chinese community in Julau for the Lunar New Year.

According to him, online gambling, drugs, contraband cigarettes and liquor, as well as illegal money lending are plaguing his constituency.

“They have forced the local coffee shop proprietors to buy their contraband in Pakan and Julau, and have squeezed the profit margins of the shopkeepers.

“Those who resist are forcefully threatened. In one instance, some months ago, ‘Batu’ (syabu) was sold in public, in Julau town, to demonstrate that they were untouchable,” he claimed.

He also claimed to have been informed that some civil servants and tuai rumah are in debt and desperate to sell their land and borrow money to repay gangsters, who are charging exorbitant interest rates.

According to him, many who cannot repay the debts are often threatened with violence.

He also called on the authorities from Bukit Aman to clampdown on the gangsters.