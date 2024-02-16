Man, daughter injured in crash in Miri

MIRI (Feb 16): A 67-year old man and his daughter were injured in a collision between their vehicle and a lorry at Jalan Bakam here this morning.

The Civil Defence Force (APM) in Miri said it received a distress call at 9.40am and a team of four led by APM Corporal (PA) Mohd Nashree Razali rushed to the scene.

Upon arrival at the location, the team leader was briefed by the caller on the situation.

“Upon checking, the team found that there were two victims, a 69-year-old man and a 47-year-old woman, who were already laid on the road shoulder with injuries.

“The team then checked the condition of the two victims and provided first-aid treatment at the scene before sending them in an ambulance to Miri Hospital for further treatment,” said APM.

The rescue operation ended at 10.24am after both victims were sent to the hospital.