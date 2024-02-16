Oya Kaul Festival to make a grand comeback April 19-21

DALAT (Feb 16): The Oya Kaul Festival is making a grand comeback on April 19-21 after four years’ hiatus, said Minister for Women, Childhood and Community Wellbeing Dato Sri Fatimah Abdullah.

She said the Yang di-Pertua Negeri of Sarawak Tun Dr Wan Junaidi Tuanku Jaafar and his wife Toh Puan Fauziah Mohd Sanusi were expected to grace the official launching of the festival on April 21.

“The three main activities planned for the festival are the launching of Kuala Oya retaining wall, Oya Kaul Festival and Lebuk Kaul.

“The activities will be done according to Melanau traditions, where there will be a boat parade carrying ‘serahang’ and ‘begadang’ groups.

“The boats will parade about 2.2km through the river from Pekan Sabtu to the festival site,” she told a press conference after chairing the organising committee meeting at Dalat Welfare Complex here yesterday.

The Dalat assemblywoman said, at the festival site, Wan Junaidi will launch the retaining wall prior to witnessing the final round of tug-of-war competition. From there, he will proceed to the stage.

“We want the Head of State to launch the retaining wall since he was the one who approved the project while serving as the Minister of Natural Resources and Environment.

“Unfortunately, the project was discontinued due to the change of government at the federal level.

“Although the allocation was reduced, we know that the Head of State was important in ensuring the project continued while he was in Putrajaya,” Fatimah said.

She added that throughout the festival, there would be exhibitions on Melanau arts, heritage and tradition.

“These included Melanau costumes and traditional medicines, as well as food comprising different types of sago, umai and ulam,” she said.