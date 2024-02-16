PSB members applying to join PDP, reveals PSB branch’s Bumiputera leader

SIBU (Feb 16): A Parti Sarawak Bersatu (PSB) grassroots leader has revealed that members of the party are applying to join the Progressive Democratic Party (PDP) amid talk that PSB could be dissolved during its extraordinary delegates conference (EDC) tomorrow.

PSB Bawang Assan Bumiputera Unit chairman Andrew Shilling said in an Utusan Borneo report that about 1,000 of the branch’s Bumiputera members could join PDP, which is a Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) component.

He said he had already received some 300 applications from mostly Bumiputera PSB members but many of the forms were incomplete as they did not have the passport photos of the members.

He said completed forms will be submitted during the EDC here tomorrow.

“PSB Bumiputera members and members of the public, particularly those who have not joined any parties, are invited to join PDP,” he said in the report.

The Borneo Post is contacting PSB president Dato Sri Wong Soon Koh for further comments.

On Tuesday, Wong declined to comment about speculations over the party’s dissolution during the conference.

“It is going to be a closed door meeting. Nothing will be divulged until time is ripe,” he said.

It has been rumoured that the party would be dissolved to enable its members to join PDP en masse. The two parties have been in talks since last year.