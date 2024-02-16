Rivers at Sibu’s Sg Salim B, Sri Aman’s Enteban 2 breach danger level

KUCHING (Feb 16): The Department of Irrigation and Drainage (DID) has issued notices for two more areas in Sarawak – Sungai Salim B in Sibu (Batang Rajang) and Enteban 2 in Sri Aman (Batang Lupar) after the rivers breached the danger level.

This was based on the DID’s web-based Online Hydrological Information System (iHydro) as at 12.45pm.

Desa Wira in Kuching (Sungai Sarawak) was the first to breach the danger level at 3.57 metres at 11.30am.

“The water level has breached danger level. Communities around the vicinity are advised to be extremely cautious,” warned iHydro.

Taman Malihah and Mile 8 here (Sungai Sarawak) and Tamin in Sibu (Sungai Oya) breached the warning level.

Meanwhile, the Batu Kitang Telemetry area here (Sungai Sarawak) breached the alert level at 12.45pm.