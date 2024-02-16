Several areas in Pakan inundated by flood water

SIBU (Feb 16): A total of 133 people were affected by floods at Sungai Entabai in Pakan after the river swells today following continuous rain.

Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) Zone 4 chief Andy Alie said the department received a distress call at 6.29am today of several premises being inundated due to the flood.

“Based on the information from local residents, the water level reached about six feet at 4am today.

“The affected areas are Nanga Entaih Health Clinic, SK Nanga Entaih, Rh Renggan, Taman Gerugu, Rh Mundie Langi, Rh James Ngelingkong Anding, Rh Margeretha Bija Dau, Rh Kandu Mat, Rh Spencer Garai and Rh Saing Sekalai.

“In addition, six vehicles were submerged under water,” he said.

Andy said his men continued to monitor the affected areas using a boat from local residents.

“There was no evacuation as the affected people have moved to higher ground,” he added.