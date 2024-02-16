SSPCA animal shelter at Kota Sentosa hit by flood again

KUCHING (Feb 16): The Sarawak Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SSCPA) animal shelter at Kota Sentosa here was again flooded today.

When contacted, SSPCA chairperson Datin Dona Drury-Wee said they have taken some action to alleviate the problem.

“We have built some raised platforms, and all the puppies have been kept upstairs on first floor now,” she said.

“All cats have been moved to foster homes for the last two years.”

She lamented that even though the flood water had receded at the premises, the rain looked set to continue.

“We pray that the rain will stop soon as we need to keep our dogs dry,” she said.

A video shared on SSPCA’s Facebook page showed several dogs in an anxious state.

“Whenever there is torrential rain in Kuching, we check constantly on our CCTV, ensuring everything at our animal shelter is not affected,” SSPCA said in the post.

“It rained early in the morning, and our animal shelter wasn’t spared at all. The Kota Sentosa area is badly affected.”

SSPCA also highlighted the latest development for its new shelter.

“Our Animal Village Phase I will kick start this. year. The planning submission is almost done, and soon, we will get all the green light to build our animal village, a higher and safer haven.

“We are pleading for generous and kind-hearted donors to help us to build our village,” added the association.

Those wishing to donate to SSPCA can do so via CIMB 8005274525 or Sarawak Pay with the reference ‘Building Fund’.

In March last year, SSPCA was forced to release several hundred dogs from its shelter after it was completely inundated by flooding.