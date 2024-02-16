S’wak Chinese clan association urged to encourage, train young members in leadership

SIBU (Feb 16): The Confederation of Pan-Chen Lau Associations Sarawak is called on to encourage and train their young members in leadership to ensure the association will continue to grow and stay relevant.

In making the call when speaking at the opening of their Annual General Meeting (AGM) cum committee meetings and bureau meetings at the association’s premises yesterday, its president, Kapitan Lau Kiu Seng, said younger generations are important to the growth of the association.

“Our association has always insisted on combining tradition and modernity; respecting our culture and heritage at the same time, constantly exploring and innovating new aspects so that the association can maintain its vitality in the ever-changing times.

“In the days to come, we will continue to enhance communication and cooperation, make our association known and benefit the society.

“At the same time, we must also focus on our younger generation so that they can exert greater creativity and vitality when taking over the association,” he pointed out.

He also pointed out that every member plays an important part and has unique contributions and values to the growth of the association.

He hoped that everyone can remain united and work together to face challenges together.

“We must constantly improve our management as well to ensure that the association can better fulfil its functions and serve its members,” he said.

He also called on all members to actively participate in all the activities that the association is organising.

“Only by joining forces can we move forward together and create a more prosperous and beautiful tomorrow,” he reminded.

Meanwhile, president of Sarawak Pan-Chen Lau Clan Association, Lau Pek Kii, urged all members to seek breakthroughs to benefit the Lau families and descendants more.

He said the association has various activities including welfare and education.