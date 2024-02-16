Tiong: RM200,000 each for Sandakan, Batu Sapi parliamentary constituencies for tourism development

SANDAKAN (Feb 16): The Ministry of Tourism, Arts, and Culture has announced an allocation of RM200,000 each to the Sandakan and Batu Sapi parliamentary constituencies.

Minister Datuk Seri Tiong King Sing said the funds are specifically for the development of the tourism industry within the two constituencies, thereby enhancing the economic prospects of the residents in these areas.

“We at the ministry are doing our best to attract tourists to our country, especially to Sabah.

”With an increasing number of tourists visiting, there’s great potential for growth within our tourism industry and this would significantly impact various sectors such as food, restaurants, hotels and logistics,” he told reporters when met at a Chinese New Year celebration here tonight.

Tiong highlighted the importance of advancing tourism development in every region to attract both domestic and international tourists.

He noted an increase in charter and additional flights to Peninsular Malaysia and expressed hope for the same in Sabah, adding that the ministry was actively promoting tourism destinations in Sabah.

Tiong urged coastal residents and islanders to maintain cleanliness in the country’s waters and refrain from littering in the sea.

“I hope the residents understand I’m not belittling them, but seek their cooperation for economic development,” he added. – Bernama