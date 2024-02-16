(UPDATED) MetMalaysia Sarawak director: Above average rainfall rate expected in state until this June

KUCHING (Feb 16): The current rainy weather in Sarawak is expected to continue until the end of this March, said State Meteorological Department director Khairul Najib Ibrahim.

When contacted, he said according to the long-term weather forecast model, the western and southern parts of Sarawak will receive above average rainfall rate up to June, and will be back to average rate from July onwards.

Meanwhile, according to a short term forecast, on the MetMalaysia website, intermittent rain is expected above parts of Sarawak until Feb 22.

According to the tide-forecast.com website, high tide is expected at 9.56pm tonight and low tide at 4.47am tomorrow before another high tide at 11.12am and 10.42pm.