Warehouse offers first-of-its-kind retail concept in Sabah

KOTA KINABALU (Feb 16): TCT Trading Sdn Bhd yesterday celebrated the grand opening of Warehouz in Kolombong that offers consumers the experience of warehouse shopping for quality goods at a cheaper price.

Warehouz, which is believed to be first-of-its-kind retail concept in Sabah, spans a total area of 28,000 square feet with 2,500 items in store, ranging from solar lighting, furniture, kitchenware, bathroom fittings, hardware and home accessories.

TCT Trading Sdn Bhd managing director Dato’ Tan Kar Leong said the Warehouz offers quality products that come with up to 30 days of warranty.

He assured that the quality of the products is guaranteed, so much so that the company provides up to 30-day warranty for all items.

Warehouz also offers two types of membership – VIP Card and normal member. With an annual fee of RM100, VIP members are entitled to 10 per cent on all items, five per cent bonus cash for top up and 30-day warranty.

Meanwhile, normal members only have to pay RM10 annually to be entitled for three per cent discount on all items, three per cent bonus cash for top up, and 14-day warranty period.

Tan added that the Warehouz strives to ensure that its prices are the cheapest in town.

“If customers purchase the same product at a more expensive price at Warehouz, we will pay them three times the price difference in cash.

“This is quite new to the Sabah market. We want to make sure the things we sell are cheap with quality guaranteed.”

Tan said that the company plans to open 15 more Warehouz outlets in Sabah in three years’ time. The second outlet will be opened in Kota Marudu by the end of April this year.

He said the Warehouz marks a shift from conventional retailing where imported goods are marked up for a profit.

“Our concept is that we do not want to earn from the price difference, but from membership fees. This is the first in Sabah.”

In the future, he said only members will be allowed to shop at Warehouz outlets.

“For the first few outlets, we still allow non-members to enter.”

TCT Trading Sdn Bhd owns 109 One Stop Superstores in Sabah, 14 in West Malaysia and six in Sarawak. The company also operates 49 Orange Convenient Stores and 81 Ninso outlets.