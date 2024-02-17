12-year-old boy, woman perish in fire in Bintulu

BINTULU (Feb 17): A 12-year-old boy and a woman died after a fire gutted two double-storey terraced houses at Fortune Park, Lorong Kuini, Jalan Tanjung Batu here today.

The Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) operations centre said the 40-year-old Filipino woman, identified only as Marites, and the boy, who was identified to be a person with disabilities (PWD), were killed in the 4.05am incident.

Both victims were pronounced dead at the scene by medical personnel.

“The fire involved two terraced houses, and one house was 100 per cent destroyed while the second house was 20 per cent burnt. The two victims were trapped on the top floor of the first house,” said Bintulu fire station chief Christus Buson.

He added the fire was successfully controlled at 4.43am after Bomba ensured the situation was safe.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

It is understood the two units were rented out to a number of families and individuals.

A 56-year-old male tenant from the first house and nine individuals from the second house survived the fire.