KUCHING (Feb 17): Sixteen people were rescued after they were trapped in an elevator on the ground floor of the UTC Kuching building around 4.30pm today.

Bomba personnel had to pry open the doors with a crowbar to let in fresh air into the elevator.

Within a few moments, the building management’s representative came with a set of special keys to manually open the elevator doors.

All the occupants of the elevator were safely let out afterwards, and the operation ended at 4.58pm.