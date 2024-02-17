400 attend PSB extraordinary delegates conference in Sibu amidst dissolution rumour

SIBU (Feb 17): Some 400 Parti Sarawak Bersatu (PSB) delegates from across the state attended the party’s extraordinary delegates conference (EDC) at Joystar Restaurant here today.

This was following rumors that the party would be dissolved to enable its members to join Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) component Progressive Democratic Party (PDP).

PSB and PDP have been in talks since last year.

Among the notable faces seen attending the EDC were PSB president Dato Sri Wong Soon Koh, deputy president I Dr Johnical Rayong Ngipa, and secretary-general Baru Bian.

When contacted by The Borneo Post last night, Wong said nothing would be revealed after the EDC “until the time is ripe”.

“It is a closed door meeting and is not open to outsiders. Nothing will be disclosed until the time is ripe,” said the Bawang Assan assemblyman.