60 boys join free mass circumcision programme at Al-Ghazali Mosque

KUCHING (Feb 17): A total of 60 boys participated in a free mass circumcision programme at the Al-Ghazali Mosque here at Jalan Depo, Semariang here today.

The programnme was officiated by Semariang assemblywoman Datuk Sharifah Hasidah Sayeed Aman Ghazali.

In her speech, she said this was the first mass circumcision programme organised by the mosque’s committee, and lauded them for their efforts in organising a free mass circumcision programme during school holidays.

“Programmes like this are very much welcomed. The state government has been supportive of the community development programme. With that, I wish to congratulate the Masjid Al-Ghazali committee for holding such a programme,” she said in her speech.

She also commended the programme as it was held for boys irrespective of race or religious background, and can help ease parents’ financial burden as the service for circumcision also involves costs.

According to her, parents might have to pay RM200 if the circumcision was performed at private clinics.

Thus, she welcomed the mosque committee’s proposal in turning this programme into an annual one.

“I welcome the committee’s effort in holding this programme. I agree this programme should be held every year, and I believe it will help parents especially during this time where all prices are high nowadays,” she said.