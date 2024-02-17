Dr Rundi: Revised floor price of padi for S’wak, Sabah will move up value chain in production

KUCHING (Feb 17): Putrajaya’s move to standardise the floor price of padi in Sarawak and Sabah with the peninsula will set a positive tone for the Bornean states in efforts to move up the value chain of the padi production.

Sarawak Food Industries, Commodities and Agricultural Modernisation Minister Datuk Dr Stephen Rundi Utom said the new floor price for padi in Sarawak and Sabah of RM1,300 per metric tonne compared to RM750 previously would encourage farmers to plant more.

“Before this the padi price in peninsular was RM950 per metric tonne whereas Sabah and Sarawak RM750 per metric tonne, and now all the price is standardised to RM1300 per metric tonne.

“Thus, with Sabah and Sarawak having the same price as in Semenanjung per tonne, hopefully this will attract more farmers for padi planting,” he told The Borneo Post when contacted.

The revised floor price of padi for Sarawak and Sabah was announced by Agriculture and Food Security Minister Datuk Seri Mohamad Sabu during his visit to Jelapang Padi Batang Lupar at Dewan Nangkai Stumblin in Sri Aman here last week.

He said the decision was made as part of the effort to increase farmers’ income and encourage them to increase rice production.

Meanwhile, Dr Rundi said while he agreed that the revised floor price of padi in Sarawak and Sabah would give a positive outlook to the farmers here, more efforts need to be done to ensure the sustainability of the padi production.

He cited that Sarawak’s self-sufficiency level (SSL) for rice now stands at 34 per cent, significantly contributed by the shrinking number of active padi farmers.

He also said there are only 78,000 hectares of land that are used for padi planting in the state, a significant drop of 37 per cent in less than 10 years.

“So the federal government must also think of ways on how to boost farmers’ confidence so that they will not suffer losses when the price of padi is increased.

“And we need to gear up the efforts. It needs to be enhanced. We have to work hard to tackle this issue,” he said.

Dr Rundi said many farmers had shifted their land to cultivate a more profitable crop like oil palm or pineapple because the harvest and their hard work working in the field under the hot scorching sun was not worth the cost.

Part of the problems, he added, was the lack of interest among the younger generation due to the given negative perception on the image of the farmers.

He also said that the number of padi planters shrinks over the years as more and more young generations migrate to urban areas to search for jobs.

Besides that, he said the lack of infrastructure from basic to tertiary also contributed to the declining padi production in the state.

“The approach is still using conventional approach whereby the basic infrastructure is developed by the Department of Drainage and Irrigation Sarawak, while tertiary infrastructure development and paddy cultivation is under Department of Agriculture Sarawak, which was found to be ineffective,“ he said.