Saturday, February 17
Borneo Post Online
You are at:»»»Dry weather forecasted in S’wak except Kuching, Serian, Sri Aman, Kapit and Sibu

Dry weather forecasted in S’wak except Kuching, Serian, Sri Aman, Kapit and Sibu

0
By Lim How Pim on Sarawak
For the freshest news, join The Borneo Post's Telegram Channel and The Borneo Post on Newswav.

The iHYDRO rainfall map forecasted dry weather across Sarawak, except in Kuching, Serian, Sri Aman, Kapit and Sibu where moderate rainfall is predicted. — Malay Mail photo

KUCHING (Feb 17): The Department of Irrigation and Drainage’s iHYDRO rainfall map forecasted dry weather across Sarawak.

However, moderate rainfall is predicted to occur in Kuching, Serian, Sri Aman, Kapit and Sibu.

The DID rainfall map showed that Kampung Kit Station and Barrage Station here are to experience moderate rain of between 11mm and 30mm per hour.

As of 1.30pm, light rain of 0.5mm to 10mm per hour was expected to occur in several divisions.

As for water levels, only the Tamin Station in Sibu showed an alert status with the latest water level at 7.37 metres, slightly above the alert level of 7 metres.

All remaining water level stations were either at normal level or below normal levels.

Sponsored links