Fadillah: MSPO expected to be recognised as part of EUDR audit process by June

KUCHING (Feb 17): The Malaysian Sustainable Palm Oil (MSPO) certification is expected to be recognised as part of the European Union Deforestation Regulation (EUDR) audit process by June this year.

Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof said this was conveyed to him during his meeting with the European Union (EU) delegation who are on a working visit here today.

He said the announcement will be made by the EU during their next visit to Sarawak to attend the Hydrogen Conference in June.

“The MSPO will be recognised as one of the auditing processes of the EUDR by this year, maybe before June hopefully.

“For now MSPO is not yet recognised because it is still being processed,” he said when met after handing over of grant at Kampung Malaysia Jaya today.

Fadillah said the recognition of MSPO as part of the EUDR audit process would benefit smallholders who have received MSPO certification.

“In relation to recognising MSPO, especially our smallholders, to ensure that they will not be left out or marginalised by the introduction of EUDR, I have raised this to the EU representatives during the meeting today.

“They have taken note and there will be an announcement in the near future. That’s why I said we really hope for that and we are waiting for good news from the EU,” he said.

He believed MSPO would be further recognised as the certification has a comprehensive policy encompassing a greater perspective on development of palm oil.

“Now what they are doing is auditing the process to see what the procedural process that Malaysia has done in terms of sustainable development itself.

“We had told them that we already have our own system which is MSPO. It should be recognised because it is comprehensive,” he said.