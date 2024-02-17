Families seeking refuge at Kpg Segong PPS allowed to return home

KUCHING (Feb 17): The two families who sought shelter at the temporary relief centre (PPS) in Kampung Segong, Bau were allowed to return home Saturday morning.

The Sarawak Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) in a statement today said the centre was officially closed at 8.30am.

It was opened at 11.30am on Friday after the homes of the two families (comprising nine individuals) were inundated by flash floods.

As of 8am today, only the Taman Malihah Multipurpose Hall temporary flood relief centre saw an addition of one family, bringing the total number of evacuees to 48 families comprising 182 individuals.

Meanwhile, the PPS in Dewan R-Piang Kampung Sinar Budi in Batu Kawa recorded a total of 13 families (60 individuals) while the Dewan Masyarakat Stapok PPS is currently sheltering 43 families (151 individuals).

The Civil Defence Force in a statement today said the river water level in Kampung Sinar Budi Baru and Kampung Desa Ria in Batu Kawa is at a normal level.

The section of roads at Jalan Desa Wira which were inundated by the flash flood on Friday morning are also now passable to vehicles today as flood waters are rapidly receding.