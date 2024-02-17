Have some Lei Cha to celebrate birthday of mankind

SIBU (Feb 17): Lei Cha – an uncommon traditional dish of the Hakka community, is usually eaten on the seventh day of the Chinese New Year to celebrate the birthday of humans.

Lei Cha is also a dish that is often eaten after a festive feast to restart and cleanse the body.

To delve further into Lei Cha, The Borneo Post interviewed Peter Ting, 66, the managing partner of Payung Café here to shed more light into this unique Hakka dish.

According to the retired hairstylist, Lei Cha comprised a bowl of rice with seven types of vegetables and a bowl of soup made from 10 types of herbs.

He said this dish is served at Payung café on every Friday instead of daily, as not many folks here crave for it.

“We did try to serve the dish twice a week previously. But somehow, not many people responded, as in Sibu not many people know how to consume this food, where the soup has a bitter taste. And when we serve it on Fridays, the response was much better.

“And surprisingly, most of our customers who either order or come to eat Lei Cha at our café are mostly Foochow,” he said.

Asked why there was a better response on Fridays, he said: “That I am not sure. Maybe some people do not take meat on Fridays perhaps due to their religious practice.

“So, when we serve it on Fridays, we notice a better response. Lei Cha is a vegetarian dish,” said Ting.

He said each set comprised rice, vegetables and soup, priced around RM8.

Ting, who has passion for hairstyling, cooking and gardening, learned how to cook Lei Cha from his Teochew friend in Kuching previously.

“However, I did not follow everything (that he taught). I also use my own method,” he added.

Asked if it was difficult to cook Lei Cha, he said that the preparation work is quite tedious.

“Preparations are done at the café, which takes about one-and-a-half hours,” he said.

Asked on the availability of the herbs being the ingredients for the soup, he said they could be obtained locally.

“However, for those types that are more difficult to get hold of, we ask people to plant and will get from them every week,” he said.

Ting recalled that they rolled out the dish five or six years ago.

He said on normal Fridays, they will prepare between 30 and 40 sets.

“But today (Feb 16), being the seventh day of Chinese New Year, we prepare more as there will be more customers ordering this dish,” he said, adding that more than 100 sets have been sold yesterday.