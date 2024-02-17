LDP wishes to contest in state elections

KOTA KINABALU (Feb 17): Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) plans to contest in Chinese and urban seats in the next state elections if it receives the green light from the Gabungan Rakyat Sabah (GRS) leadership.

Speaking after the LDP Chinese New Year luncheon at Hakka Hall here on Saturday, party president Datuk Chin Su Phin said although they would like to have seats to contest in, it will ultimately be up to GRS chairman Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor to decide.

Chin said the party has good relations with all the other GRS component parties, and what is important now is the unity within the coalition, adding that LDP hopes that Sabah can be as strong a local government as Sarawak.

He said since LDP joined the GRS coalition from the opposition side, the party has been focusing on preparing for the coming state elections.

“Although we have not talked about allocations or seat arrangements, we wish to contest in Chinese and urban seats, but that is under the jurisdiction of the Chief Minister to decide,” he said.

Meanwhile, Chin said the luncheon is the party’s first big celebration after becoming a member of GRS last year, while before they were an opposition party, and he stressed the importance of tightening relations with friends, colleagues, political allies and family.

LDP had exited from the Barisan Nasional coalition in Sabah after its defeat as a component party in the 14th General Elections in 2018, which saw it lose all the only parliamentary seat and four state seats it had contested in.

Two years later in the Sabah September elections in 2020, the party attempted a return by fielding 46 candidates but lost all its deposits. LDP then applied to join the GRS but was only accepted in 2023.

Present at the celebration were Hajiji and GRS secretary-general Datuk Seri Masidi Manjun.