Lions performing Sabah traditional ethnic dances

KOTA KINABALU (Feb 17): The Lion dance is synonymous with Chinese New Year celebration but what’s unique in Sabah is that the performance is also infused with traditional ethnic dance elements.

Such a unique performance can be witnessed by visitors and tourists at the Tanjung Seafood Restaurant at Plaza Tanjung Aru, here in conjunction with the Chinese New Year celebration.

Visitors will be entertained with lion dancing Magunatip of the Murut community whereby the dancers will showcase their skill in stepping between bamboo sticks that are being struck together to the rhythm of the gong.

Tanjung Seafood co-owner, Ken Oliver, said they were called to hold a lion dance performance infused with elements of Sabah traditional dance as entertainment for their visitors.

He said it is also an additional attraction especially for tourists who dine at the restaurant in conjunction with the Chinese New Year celebration.

“This is one of the unique performances in conjunction with the Chinese New Year celebration and we hope that visitors and tourists will be entertained while dining at our restaurant.

“For us, this is not only to enliven the Chinese New Year celebration but also as an effort to help introduce the diversity of traditional dances in Sabah,” he said when met recently.

Ken together with his wife, Cristina Petrus also the co-owner of Tanjung Seafood, had previously introduced other traditional dances at the restaurant.

Cristina said among the traditional dances performed at the restaurant were from the Kadazandusun, Murut, Bajau and Suluk ethnic groups.

“The performers are dancers from the Sabah State Cultural Board and each dance is performed every alternate night according to its ethnic dance.

“For example, if tonight is the Sumazau dance, then tomorrow will be the Igal-Igal or Magunatip dance, so there is always a variety of entertainment for visitors,” she said.

The couple, who are also ‘YouTubers’ known as KenTash, started dabbling in the seafood restaurant business a year ago through a joint venture with their friends.

Seeing the potential, they started looking for other approaches to make the restaurant more attractive, namely through traditional dance performance.

“Initially we were called to promote the restaurant, at that time there were not many visitors, but we saw the potential and finally decided to make a joint venture.

“Through our efforts, the restaurant is becoming more popular, visitors are from all over Sabah while many foreign tourists, especially from China, Taiwan and South Korea have also dined at the restaurant,” said Ken.

He added that the restaurant, which has a capacity of up to 600 visitors, is in a strategic location which is near several hotels and resorts.

This, he said, makes it easier for tourists, especially from China, Taiwan and Korea who are known to be seafood lovers, to come and enjoy a variety of seafood-based dishes at the restaurant.

“One of the special menus we serve here is lobster. The price is reasonable and the serving size is definitely worth it,” he said.