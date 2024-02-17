Malaysian Armed Forces assists villagers affected by flash flood

KUCHING (Feb 17): The Malaysian Armed Forces (ATM) assisted villagers whose homes were affected by the flash flood on Friday.

The First Infantry Division in a statement today said those involved in the post-flood assistance were troops and assets from the 11th Royal Malay Regiment Battalion.

“A total of five officers and 59 personnel of different ranks were mobilised to the affected areas. Also deployed were three trucks and two boats,” it said.

Among the villages they visited were Kampung Matang Batu 10, Kampung Segong in Bau and Taman Malihah in Matang.

It was also mentioned the operation fell under their ‘Op Murni’ and several other units under the command of the third infantry brigade are on standby to be mobilised to assist in the relocation and cleanup activities in identified areas.

It said ATM remains committed to carry out their secondary duties under Op Murni to assist other civilian agencies in their post-flood relief efforts.