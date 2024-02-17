Miri man loses RM18,900 after fielding phone call from ‘friend’

MIRI (Feb 17): A local man in his 20s suffered a RM18,900 loss after being scammed by a person impersonating his friend to borrow some money.

Miri Police Chief ACP Alexson Naga Chabu said the man lodged a police report yesterday (Feb 16).

“The victim was initially contacted by the suspect, who introduced himself as a ‘friend’ and told him that his old phone number was no longer in use.

“The suspect then asked to borrow some money under the pretext of renovating his house,” Alexson said in a statement.

He said the victim then made four bank transfers into two different accounts given by the suspect.

“The victim only realised that he had been deceived after calling his actual friend the scammer was impersonating on his actual phone number, who later denied the matter.

“The incident resulted in the victim suffering a loss amounting to RM18,900,” said Alexson.

He said an investigation is being carried out under Section 420 of the Penal Code, which could lead to jail between one to 10 years, whipping as well as a fine upon conviction of the suspect.

On that note, Alexson advised the public to be vigilant and not disclose or provide their financial details to any unknown callers.

“Be careful and always take precautions when dealing online, especially if the caller claims to be a friend, acquaintance, delivery party, law enforcement or the court.

“The public is also encouraged to call the National Scam Response Center (NSRC) at 997 if they are victims of cyber fraud such as phone scams, love scams, e-commerce, non-existent loans, or have just made a money transfer transaction to any mule or fraud syndicates’ accounts.

“The public can check the suspect’s phone number and bank account through Check Scammer CCID or via the website https://semakmule.rmp.gov.my/ before making any financial transactions,” he said.

The public can also go to Facebook pages Commercial Crime Investigation Department (JSJK), Cyber Crime Alert Royal Malaysia Police and JSJK Sarawak for information on the latest fraud modus operandi.