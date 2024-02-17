New CVLB Sarawak chairman to hold dialogues with key stakeholders

KUCHING (Feb 17): The Commercial Vehicle Licensing Board (CVLB) Sarawak will be holding dialogues with key stakeholders including e-hailing drivers, lorry owners and bus operators.

Newly-minted CVLB Sarawak chairman Michael Kong said such engagements would provide valuable insights into the challenges faced by the industry players, where positive changes and improvements could be implemented.

Besides having board meetings, he acknowledged the importance of having a direct engagement with the stakeholders to address their concerns, as well as to collaborate on initiatives aimed at enhancing the commercial vehicles landscape in the state.

“To this end, I will be holding dialogue sessions with key stakeholders including e-hailing drivers, lorry owners and bus operators in the near future,” he said when paying a courtesy call on CVLB Sarawak director Cornelia Wong here, yesterday.

Kong’s visit marked his inaugural visit to CVLB Sarawak after his recent appointment as its chairman.

“The purpose of this scheduled visit was to familiarise myself with CVLB Sarawak’s operations ahead of the upcoming monthly meeting with fellow board members on Feb 26.

“As the newly-appointed chairman of CVLB Sarawak, it is imperative for me to gain an understanding of the organisation’s mandates, responsibilities and ongoing initiatives to effectively discharge my duties,” said Kong, also the special assistant to Stampin MP Chong Chieng Jen.

The briefing, said Kong, had better equipped him to engage in constructive discussions and decision-making processes for the forthcoming meeting.

“It is my sincere commitment to ensure that CVLB Sarawak continues to fulfil its mandate of overseeing and regulating commercial vehicles in the state with efficiency and integrity,” he pointed out.