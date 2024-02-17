Padawan cops seek public’s help to locate missing man

KUCHING (Feb 17): The Padawan district police have issued a missing person’s notice concerning the disappearance of 35-year-old Mohamed Hanafi Mohamed Nassir.

In a statement, the district police said Mohamed Hanafi was last seen wearing a black shirt paired with light brown trousers when he left the family’s home around 11pm on Feb 15.

It was also revealed that Mohamed Hanafi had left the house at Taman Malihah in Jalan Matang Baru in a blue Perodua Myvi car.

A police report of his disappearance was lodged by his father at the Batu Kawa police station at 12.05am on Feb 17.

His father also claimed that numerous efforts to contact Mohamed Hanafi have failed which prompted him to lodge the police report.

Members of the public are urged to come forward with any information regarding Mohamed Hanafi’s whereabouts.

They can contact the Batu Kawa Police Station at 083-463411 or contact Batu Kawa police station’s OCS (Officer in-Charge of Station) Inspector Syahrulhafizy Ghazali at 013-229 9699.