Police arrest four for alleged house break-in in Kpg Bako

KUCHING (Feb 17): Police have arrested three men and one woman at separate locations in Kampung Bako for alleged involvement in a recent house break-in case in the same village.

Kuching police chief ACP Ahsmon Bajah in a statement said the suspects aged between 22 and 37 years-old were arrested by the district’s Criminal Investigations Department yesterday (Feb 16).

“The complainant in this case estimated his loss to be at about RM1,000 as a result of the house break-in,” said Ahsmon.

He added that all the male suspects have four criminal and two drug related cases in police records.

A drug test showed all four suspects were positive for methamphetamine.

They are currently under remand until Feb 20 for investigations under Section 457 of the Penal Code.

On that note, Ahsmon said the police welcome any information regarding crime related activities in the district by calling the police at 082-244444.