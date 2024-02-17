Premier: Areas under Radda to be developed with multi-sectoral economic activities

TANJUNG MANIS (Feb 17): Areas under the Rajang Delta Development Agency (Radda) will be developed with multi-sectoral economic activities, says Sarawak Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg.

He said under the agriculture sector, paddy plantation would be one of the first components apart from pineapple plantation, carbon trading, and algae production for sustainable aviation fuel.

“I think it will be multi-sectoral, we now have basic supply of water, electricity and roads,” he told reporters at a press conference after officiating at the Tanjung Manis water supply project here today.

He said when the Batang Paloh Bridge and the Muara Lassa Bridge in Tanjung Manis are completed, all areas in Radda including Daro, Igan and Mukah would be integrated.

“I am empowering the agency for the people’s representative to assess what sectors are needed for development here, for example, Paloh has been identified as having potential in the shipping industry, which requires water and power,” he said.

He added that in the service sector, tourism would have an advantage with the completion of basic infrastructure here, such as the establishment of resort-related projects in Belawai.

Abang Johari said more economic activities could be developed with the availability of water and electricity supply.

“I want to develop padi production here. We had an experiment between the villagers and the private sector that was able to produce padi maybe twice a year,” he said.

If this is achieved, he said Sarawak would have another 500 hectares of land for paddy plantation here.