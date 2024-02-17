SDMC, KPWK show high level of preparedness in facing potential disasters, says Fatimah

KUCHING (Feb 17): The level of preparedness in facing potential disasters such as floods of the State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) and relevant agencies under the Ministry of Women, Childhood and Community Wellbeing Development (KPWK) is high, said Dato Sri Fatimah Abdullah.

Speaking to reporters during the ‘Majlis Anugerah Perkhidmatan Cemerlang 2023 KPWK dan Agensi’ here on Friday night, Fatimah emphasised the proactive stance taken by her ministry and relevant agencies towards such disasters.

“Last year, in anticipation of the monsoon season extending into 2024, extensive preparations were made in collaboration with the SDMC and relevant agencies.

“Preparations included identifying flood relief centre locations; stockpiling essential equipment and supplies; and arrangements with caterers to provide food. When floods occur, swift action is taken to activate relief centres to accommodate affected families,” she said.

Fatimah also advised residents, especially at flood-prone areas, to remain vigilant and prepared.

“Keep identification documents and essential belongings ready in case evacuation becomes necessary. It is important to prioritise the safety of all individuals, including those with special needs, during such emergencies,” she said.

Responding to queries regarding compensation for flood-related losses, Fatimah clarified that while her ministry does not provide monetary compensation, assistance is offered to affected individuals particularly in terms of property and livelihood in accordance with established guidelines.

She also highlighted the collaborative efforts between agencies and departments under SDMC led by Deputy Premier Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas, emphasising the importance of regualr meetings to assess readiness and ensure clear allocation of resources and responsibilities.

“In these meetings, each agency or department prepares reports detailing their readiness and necessary requirements — ensuring a coordinated response during emergencies. We work as a team with each entity complementing one another’s roles,” she added.