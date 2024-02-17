SDMC: Number of flood victims in Sarawak continue to increase

KUCHING (Feb 17): The number of flood victims in Sarawak continued to increase as at 4pm today from 402 from 106 families in the morning to 418 from 107 families in the afternoon.

According to the report from the State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC), all evacuees were housed at three temporary relief centres (PPS) in the Southern part of the state.

“The PPS at Dewan Serbaguna Taman Malihah has the highest number of evacuees at 184, followed by Dewan Masyarakat Stapok (174) and Dewan Kampung Sinar Budi Baru (60),” it said.

The committee also said the PPS Dewan Kampung Segong, Bau had been fully closed at 8.30am today.

According to the Malaysian Meteorological Department, rain is expected tomorrow morning and evening at one or two interior areas. – Bernama