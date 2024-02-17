Saturday, February 17
Sibu couple on way to plantation hurt in early morning crash

By Jane Moh on Sarawak
A Bomba photo shows rescuers giving initial first aid to the husband.

SIBU (Feb 17): A couple who was on their way to their oil palm plantation across the Igan bridge was injured after the car they were travelling crashed into a tree at Jalan Wawasan here early this morning.

It was believed that the vehicle had lost control around 1am before crashing onto the roadside tree.

The noise from the crash alerted nearby residents who then contacted the police.

Sungai Merah Fire and Rescue (Bomba) station in a statement said they received an emergency call around 1.57am before mobilising a team to the location located about 4km away.

The rescue team managed to extricate the couple from the wrecked car before sending them to the hospital.

The husband suffered injuries on the head while his wife on her leg.

